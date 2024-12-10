Utah falls to Saint Mary's 72-63 in Caleb Lohner’s hardwood debut
Utah’s men’s basketball team endured a frustrating 72-63 loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday at the Huntsman Center, snapping an 11-game home win streak. Despite a valiant second-half comeback, the Utes could not overcome a sluggish start, trailing 39-22 at halftime.
The Gaels' Paulius Murauskas was the game’s standout performer, scoring a career-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers. His efficient shooting—10 of 15 from the field—proved critical, especially when he delivered key baskets late in the game. “Every time we made a mistake, he made us pay,” said Utah head coach Craig Smith, acknowledging Murauskas’ ability to exploit Utah’s defensive lapses.
The Utes struggled early, particularly around the rim, converting only 5 of 16 attempts in the first half. Although they improved slightly in the second half (8 of 19), the deficit was too much to overcome. Saint Mary’s, known for its disciplined and controlling style, capitalized on Utah’s mistakes and maintained composure throughout the game.
Gabe Madsen and Miro Little spearheaded Utah’s comeback. Madsen scored 15 points, including 10 during an 18-3 run that pulled the Utes within six midway through the second half. Little added 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, showcasing his all-around impact. Despite their efforts, Madsen only attempted two shots in the final 10 minutes, limiting Utah’s offensive output in crunch time.
One bright spot for Utah was Caleb Lohner’s debut. The 6-foot-7 forward, who spent the football season as a tight end for the Utes, made his first appearance for the basketball team, contributing eight points and five rebounds in 20 minutes. Though rusty after just two practices, Lohner’s physicality and veteran presence impressed Coach Smith. “He really impacted this game. Got tired late, but we’re gonna really be able to help him with some things offensively,” Smith said.
Ultimately, the Utes’ inability to execute consistently in the first half doomed their chances. Smith emphasized the need for self-correction and praised his team’s resilience, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the experienced Gaels. With the loss, Utah fell to 6-2 on the season and will look to regroup as they prepare for their next matchup.