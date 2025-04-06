Utah forward Ezra Ausar reportedly enters transfer portal
Yet another member of Utah’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal.
Junior forward Ezra Ausar, who had a big season for the Runnin’ Utes, has decided to shop himself around, according to multiple reports.
According to 247 Sports, that’s now 12 Runnin’ Utes who have entered the portal, which was largely expected due to the coaching transition from Craig Smith, who was fired in late February, through interim coach Josh Eilert and now to new coach Alex Jensen.
However, 247 Sports continues to list forward Keanu Dawes, who reportedly withdrew his name from the portal a few days after entering it.
Ausar had 15 points, five rebounds and one assist in Utah’s last game of the season, an 86-84 loss to Butler in the College Basketball Crown last Monday.
The 6-foot-8, 242-pound junior was the second-leading scorer this season with 12.5 points and the second-leading rebounder with five per game. He made 29 starts.
He transferred to Utah after two seasons at East Carolina.