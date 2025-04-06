All Utes

Utah forward Ezra Ausar reportedly enters transfer portal

Most of the Runnin’ Utes’ roster is in the portal as team pivots to Alex Jensen Era

Bernie Wilson

Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar.
Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Yet another member of Utah’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

Junior forward Ezra Ausar, who had a big season for the Runnin’ Utes, has decided to shop himself around, according to multiple reports. 

According to 247 Sports, that’s now 12 Runnin’ Utes who have entered the portal, which was largely expected due to the coaching transition from Craig Smith, who was fired in late February, through interim coach Josh Eilert and now to new coach Alex Jensen. 

However, 247 Sports continues to list forward Keanu Dawes, who reportedly withdrew his name from the portal a few days after entering it.

Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) reacts after dunking over Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1).
Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) reacts after dunking over Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1). / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Ausar had 15 points, five rebounds and one assist in Utah’s last game of the season, an 86-84 loss to Butler in the College Basketball Crown last Monday. 

The 6-foot-8, 242-pound junior was the second-leading scorer this season with 12.5 points and the second-leading rebounder with five per game. He made 29 starts.

He transferred to Utah after two seasons at East Carolina. 

