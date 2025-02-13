Utah's Gianna Kneepkens named to Naismith Women's Player of the Year midseason team
Utah women’s basketball standout Gianna Kneepkens has been named to the 2025 Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, recognizing her as one of the top players in the country. Kneepkens is one of only four Big 12 players to make the list, solidifying her status as a premier talent in the conference and beyond.
Kneepkens has been a dominant force this season, averaging 19.2 points per game while maintaining incredible efficiency. She is shooting 51.3% from the field, 46.7% from three, and 91.5% from the free throw line, showcasing her all-around scoring ability. Her sharpshooting places her among the best in the nation, ranking fourth in three-point percentage (46.7%), seventh in total threes (71), and sixth in threes per game (3.09). Additionally, her near-perfect free throw shooting ranks 11th nationally.
The Utah star has delivered eight games with 20 or more points, including two standout 32-point performances against BYU (January 25) and UCF (February 8). Her ability to hit from deep has been a key factor in Utah’s success, as the team is 12-1 when she makes at least three three-pointers.
Kneepkens has also set records this season, becoming the first Utah player to score 25 or more points in four consecutive games. Her consistency and scoring outbursts earned her Big 12 Player of the Week honors on January 27, following back-to-back 30-point games against Kansas (January 22) and BYU (January 25).
With her stellar play and growing accolades, Kneepkens has positioned herself as a serious contender for Player of the Year honors, further elevating Utah’s presence on the national stage.