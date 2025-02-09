Utah goes cold in final minutes for 71-62 loss to West Virginia
The Utah men’s basketball team fought hard in Morgantown but fell short in a 71-62 loss to West Virginia on Saturday night. The game featured several momentum shifts, but the Utes struggled to string together stops at crucial moments, allowing the Mountaineers to secure the victory inside a packed WVU Coliseum.
Utah started strong, jumping out to a 6-0 lead, but West Virginia responded with a 15-4 run to take a 15-10 lead. The back-and-forth battle continued throughout the first half, with multiple lead changes. However, Utah endured a tough stretch in the final seven minutes, hitting just one of its last ten shots. This drought allowed West Virginia to go on a 12-3 run and take a 36-27 advantage into halftime.
Amani Hansberry led the Mountaineers with 17 points, including three three-pointers, while Javon Small contributed 14 points and eight assists. Joseph Yesufu and Jonathan Powell also added double-digit scoring efforts for West Virginia, which improved to 15-8 overall and 6-6 in Big 12 play. Keanu Dawes led Utah with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Jake Wahlin added 10 points.
Despite Utah’s attempts to rally in the second half, West Virginia consistently had answers. The Mountaineers built a 53-39 lead with 12:38 remaining, but Utah clawed back within five points at 64-59 with three minutes left. However, Powell drained a crucial three-pointer, helping WVU pull away down the stretch.
Turnovers once again hurt the Utes, as West Virginia converted 10 Utah turnovers into 16 points. The Mountaineers also capitalized on timely baskets to keep Utah at bay.
The loss drops Utah to 13-10 overall and 5-7 in Big 12 play. The Utes will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats.