Utah guard Mike Sharavjamts reportedly enters transfer portal
Almost all the members of the Utah basketball team who are eligible to enter the transfer portal have done so.
The latest player to add his name to the portal is point guard Mike Sharavjamts, according to ESPN. He has one year of eligibility left and according to one report, wanted to stay at Utah.
Anything can happen in the wild world of the transfer portal, and a major roster overhaul isn’t unusual for a program going through a coaching transition. In this case it’s from Craig Smith, who was fired in late February, to interim coach Josh Eilert and to former Runnin’ Utes star Alex Jensen, who takes over full-time as soon as the season ends for the Dallas Mavericks, where he’s an assistant to Jason Kidd.
With the latest move, four of Utah’s main starters with remaining eligibility have reportedly entered the portal. The other starter, Gabe Madsen, has exhausted his eligibility.
Sharavjamts started 29 of 33 games and was the fifth-leading scorer at 7.2 points and fifth-leading rebounder with 3.4. He was second with 91 total assists.
He was in his first season with Utah after starting his career at Dayton and then transferring to San Francisco.
Forward Keanu Dawes reportedly withdrew from the portal just a few days after entering it.
According to various reports, guard Miro Little has transferred to UC Santa Barbara and guard Hunter Erickson to Hawaii.