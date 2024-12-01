Utah holds off Eastern Washington with second half surge 88-80
The Utah Runnin’ Utes secured a hard-fought 88-80 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles in a physical and intense matchup at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Gabe Madsen shone as the star of the game, delivering an impressive 28-point performance on 7-of-14 shooting, while Ezra Ausar contributed a vital 20 points, shooting an efficient 7-of-9 from the field. Despite the win, the game exposed areas where the Utes must improve.
The contest was marked by its physicality, with both teams combining for 44 fouls and 63 free throws. Eastern Washington’s aggressiveness resulted in three technical fouls, adding to the intensity of the game. Utah, however, capitalized on these opportunities to maintain their edge. Still, the Utes struggled to find their rhythm early, managing just an 11-8 lead at the first media timeout. A quick 7-0 run gave Utah a 21-14 advantage, but Eastern Washington fought back with three consecutive three-pointers to tie the game at 23 with 7:18 left in the half.
The first half ended with the Utes holding a slim 43-41 lead, highlighting their inability to string together defensive stops. Poor shooting from beyond the arc hampered Utah’s offense, keeping the Eagles within striking distance. The game remained competitive throughout, with Eastern Washington proving to be a determined opponent.
“I thought Eastern Washington played outstanding tonight. They’re a good team. I know what the record is, it’s not coach’s speak. They got a lot of talented guys on that team,” Utah coach Craig Smith said. “But we did execute well. Down the stretch, we were able to put together a string of stops and able to get to the rim and create some easy opportunities that way. So got to get better defensively, a lot of defensive breakdowns, specifically in the first half, and that’s what kept them the game.”
Ultimately, Utah relied on clutch performances from Madsen and Ausar to pull away in the second half. The victory improves the Utes’ record to 6-1 but serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead. Smith’s squad will need to tighten their defense and find more consistency as they prepare for tougher competition. This game, while a win, should be a wake-up call for the Runnin’ Utes.