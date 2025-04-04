Utah lands guard Terrence Brown in first addition via transfer portal
It was just a matter of time before the Utah Runnin’ Utes started seeing additions to the program to begin countering the number of players jumping into the transfer portal.
Guard Terrence Brown, fresh off a breakout season at Fairleigh Dickinson, committed to play for new coach Alex Jensen on Friday, according to On3.com.
Brown is expected to help give the Utes the boost they need to rebound from a rough introduction to the Big 12 Conference and once again play in the NCAA Tournament.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3 Brown showed his talent on both ends of the court even as FDU struggled to a 13-20 overall record, including 8-8 and fourth place in the Northeast Conference. On the offensive end, he led the Knights in scoring at 20.6 points and assists at 3.2 per game. He proved to be a strong defender by leading them with 2.2 steals. He was second with 5.6 rebounds.
Brown had big early season games against Miami, Creighton and Nebraska, and had two double-doubles during conference play.
On3.com gave him a four-star transfer portal rating.
Brown's commitment came two days after forward Keanu Dawes reportedly withdrew his name from the portal.
Utah’s season ended on Monday with an 86-84 loss to Butler in the inaugural College Basketball Crown. It was Utah’s second consecutive postseason berth, but the Runnin’ Utes haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016. The Utes finished 16-17, including 8-12 in the Big 12.