Utah MBB contest with No. 7 Houston postponed due to severe winter storm
Utah men’s basketball game against No. 10 Houston originally scheduled for Tuesday at Fertitta Center has been postponed until 6 p.m. ET Wednesday due to expected winter storm. Will be part of a doubleheader with UH women’s basketball vs. Texas Tech at 2 p.m. ET.
Houston braces for up to six inches of snow over the next few days. Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson mentioned the potential change during a virtual press conference on Monday morning, which has now become official.
Utah is entering the game on a high note, having defeated in-state rival BYU in a thrilling 73-72 overtime victory on Saturday night. Ezra Ausar led the Utes with a career-high 26 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting performance. The win marked Utah’s third straight victory, a turnaround following a challenging stretch where the team dropped four consecutive games and was outscored by an average of 20.8 points per contest.
Now sitting on a three-game winning streak, the Utes will look to carry their momentum into a tough road test against Houston, one of the nation’s top teams. The Cougars have consistently proven to be a defensive powerhouse, making the matchup a significant challenge for Utah. However, a victory would be a critical addition to the Utes’ resume as they aim to solidify their standing during conference play.
Houston enters Wednesday's game as winner of its last 10 games overall and its last 32 home games inside Fertitta Center. The home winning streak stands as the nation's longest active streak with the overall streak tying for third in the country.