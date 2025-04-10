Utah men’s basketball team snags invite to Acrisure Series
The Utah Runnin’ Utes have the first entry on their 2025-26 schedule — a spot in the Acrisure Series Nov. 25-28 in Palm Desert, Calif.
The Acrisure Series, during Thanksgiving week, will serve as Utah’s MTE, or multi-team event.
Other teams booked for the Acrisure Series so far include Stanford, Washington, Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Santa Clara, San Jose State, CBU, San Diego, Nevada and Loyola Chicago.
Matchups, the TV schedule and ticket information will be released later.
This will be the third year of the event, and it’s been growing every year. According to the Desert Sun, the plan is to have four four-team mini-tournaments.
The Acrisure Arena is located in the heart of the Coachella Valley. The 11,000-seat arena is a major concert venue and home to the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.