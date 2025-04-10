All Utes

Utah men’s basketball team snags invite to Acrisure Series

Trip to Coachella Valley will serve as Runnin’ Utes’ MTE

Bernie Wilson

Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes.
Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
The Utah Runnin’ Utes have the first entry on their 2025-26 schedule — a spot in the Acrisure Series Nov. 25-28 in Palm Desert, Calif.

The Acrisure Series, during Thanksgiving week, will serve as Utah’s MTE, or multi-team event. 

Other teams booked for the Acrisure Series so far include Stanford, Washington, Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Santa Clara, San Jose State, CBU, San Diego, Nevada and Loyola Chicago.

Matchups, the TV schedule and ticket information will be released later. 

This will be the third year of the event, and it’s been growing every year. According to the Desert Sun, the plan is to have four four-team mini-tournaments.

The Acrisure Arena is located in the heart of the Coachella Valley. The 11,000-seat arena is a major concert venue and home to the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

