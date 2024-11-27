Utah defeats Montana State 72-53 before Cayman Island Classic
The Utah women’s basketball team showcased their dominance with a decisive 72-53 victory over the previously undefeated Montana State Bobcats on Sunday night at the Huntsman Center. This win marked the Utes’ fifth victory in six games under new head coach Gavin Petersen, who lauded his team’s effort.
The Utes set the tone early, forcing nine first-quarter turnovers to establish a 19-12 lead. Their relentless defensive pressure was a hallmark of the game, with Utah ultimately forcing 21 turnovers. Gianna Kneepkens emerged as the offensive star, delivering 19 points, including several timely three-pointers that energized the home crowd. "It makes it easy when my teammates find me," Kneepkens said, crediting Utah’s cohesive ball movement for the team’s offensive flow.
Maye Toure added to the Utes’ balanced attack, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Her inside presence, particularly in the fourth quarter, helped Utah extend their lead to 20 points, forcing Montana State into a late timeout. Freshman Kylie Ray also made an impact with her energy and composure in extended minutes, while Ines Viera provided steady leadership as the team’s primary facilitator, recording her 400th career assist along with nine points.
Defensively, Utah smothered Montana State’s star player Marah Dykstra, limiting her to tough shots despite her game-high 22 points. Reese Ross contributed crucial rebounding off the bench, leading the team with eight boards. "Rebounding is something I take pride in," Ross said, underscoring Utah’s depth and grit.
Next, the Utes head to the Cayman Islands to face Mississippi State and No. 6 Notre Dame, a challenging test that Petersen views as an opportunity for growth and team bonding. "This is where the memories are made," he remarked, looking ahead to the journey.