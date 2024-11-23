Utah notches 72-71 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s in Petersen's debut
The Gavin Petersen era for Utah women’s basketball began with a dramatic 72-71 overtime victory against Saint Joseph’s at the Huntsman Center. In his first game as head coach, Petersen guided the Utes to a hard-fought win, punctuated by Maye Toure’s game-winning jumper with just 4.6 seconds remaining. The win not only marks Petersen’s debut in the win column but also highlights Utah’s resilience in the face of adversity.
The Utes overcame a tough shooting night, including struggles from beyond the arc and missed opportunities at the rim. Kennady McQueen and Gianna Kneepkens led the team with 14 points each, while Toure contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, including a critical defensive play in the closing minutes. Toure also reached a career milestone by surpassing 1,000 career points with an early three-pointer that set the tone for her impactful performance.
Utah faced multiple challenges throughout the game. After starting the third quarter ice-cold, missing their first nine shots, the Utes built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter only to see Saint Joseph’s rally and force overtime at 63-63. In the extra period, the Hawks briefly took a 71-70 lead with 24 seconds left, but Utah’s persistence paid off when Toure delivered the decisive basket.
The victory improves Utah’s record to 4-1 and sets the stage for a busy week. The Utes face Montana State on Sunday before traveling to the Cayman Islands for high-profile matchups against Mississippi State and Notre Dame. Despite the challenges of transitioning to a new head coach following Lynne Roberts’ departure, the team has quickly embraced Petersen’s leadership, starting his tenure with a thrilling and memorable win.