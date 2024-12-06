Utah off to impressive start early in the 2024-25 season
The Runnin’ Utes are off to a scorching start this season, showcasing dominance across several statistical categories. Ranked in the top 10 nationally in nine different areas, Utah has established itself as a powerhouse in rebounding (6th), three-pointers made per game (4th), and scoring offense (5th) at an impressive 90.4 points per game. Perhaps most notably, they lead the nation in assists per game with 21.3—a feat driven significantly by Finnish sophomore transfer Miro Little.
Little has quickly made his mark in Salt Lake City, impressing with his court vision and playmaking ability. Averaging 6 assists per game, he ranks 19th nationally in that category. The 6’4” guard transferred from Baylor after playing all but one game during his freshman year. The move to Utah felt natural for Little, given his connections to the program through Finnish basketball legend and former Utah Ute Hanno Möttölä. Additionally, Little shares a history with ex-Ute Mikael Jantunen and Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, having played alongside them on the Finnish National Team.
On the court, Little has proven he’s more than just a distributor. He’s averaging 8.9 points per game, a number expected to grow as he becomes more comfortable in Craig Smith’s offensive system. He’s already logged three double-digit scoring performances this season, including a career-high 16 points against Mississippi Valley. Little's versatility allows him to attack the rim or score from beyond the arc, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
Rebounding is another area where Little shines. He’s third on the team in rebounds and has grabbed at least four boards in every game this season, including a career-high 11 against Utah Tech. His size and physicality make him an asset on the glass, and his willingness to mix it up with bigger players adds another dimension to his game.
Comparisons to Utah legend Andre Miller are already being drawn. Like Miller, Little excels in scoring, passing, and rebounding. While Miller’s legacy includes leading Utah to the 1998 NCAA championship game and a 17-season NBA career, Little’s perimeter shooting could give him an edge in some aspects. Leadership is the next step for Little, and he seems poised to embrace that role.
As Little continues to develop, his potential to become a household name extends far beyond Salt Lake City. With his well-rounded skill set, Utah’s Finnish import is a rising star in college basketball.