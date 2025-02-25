Utah parting ways with Craig Smith has ironic twist for Josh Eilert
The University of Utah's decision to part ways with head basketball coach Craig Smith has resulted in an ironic turn of events.
Josh Eilert, who was hired as an assistant under Smith last June, will now step in as interim head coach. Even more intriguing, his first game leading the Utes will be against West Virginia—the very team he coached on an interim basis last season.
Eilert’s coaching journey has been unconventional. He began as a graduate assistant at Kansas State before spending over a decade in various roles at West Virginia, including video coordinator, director of basketball operations, and eventually assistant athletics director for basketball operations. When longtime WVU head coach Bob Huggins resigned in June 2023, Eilert was promoted to interim head coach. However, his tenure was short-lived, as the Mountaineers struggled to a 9-23 record.
Despite the challenging season, Utah saw value in Eilert’s experience and brought him on as an assistant coach in 2024. Now, with Smith’s abrupt departure, Eilert finds himself in familiar territory—leading a team in transition. The timing makes Tuesday’s matchup against West Virginia even more compelling. Not only will it be his first game as Utah’s interim coach, but it will also be a reunion with a program he spent over 15 years with.
Eilert now has an opportunity to make a strong impression. While his interim stint at WVU was turbulent, guiding Utah through this transition could bolster his coaching resume and open doors for a more permanent leadership role.