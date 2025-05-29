Utah Runnin' Utes hire director of basketball operations to coaching staff
Utah men's basketball coach Alex Jensen has hired Victoria Sun to be the program's director of basketball operations, the school announced this week.
Sun joins the Runnin' Utes staff after spending the past six seasons at Florida-based prep school IMG Academy, where she served as the business manager for the basketball team.
"I'm thrilled to have someone of Victoria's caliber join our staff," Jensen said in a news release. "She's been around basketball her whole life and has done everything at an award-winning level. We're fortunate to have Vic join our Runnin' Utes staff."
Prior to entering the sports operation world, Sun was a sports writer from 1997 to 2011. She was a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association and had work appear in the Associated Press, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times.
Sun's career path took a sharp turn when she accepted a role as the director of operations for the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball program in 2011. She spent three seasons with the Eagles before taking the special assistant to the head coach role at Florida State for a season (2014-15). Sun also spent a year at CSUN (2015-16) before joining George Washington for two seasons as the director of operations.
"This is a very exciting time for the Utah basketball program," Sun said. "I'm honored to join the staff and be a part of this new chapter of the program's history. I have great respect for Coach Jensen and look forward to working with the staff and student-athletes."