Utah Runnin' Utes make coaching staff hire
With his 2025-26 roster nearly set, Alex Jensen continues to round out his coaching staff heading into his first season at the helm of the Utah men's basketball program.
After the hires of a sports performance coach and a director of basketball operations earlier this week, the Runnin' Utes announced Friday that Natalie Lainhart has been named an executive assistant on Jensen's first-year staff.
"We're excited to have Natalie join the Runnin' Utes family," said Jensen. "Natalie's skill set and background in college basketball will be a huge asset for our program."
Who is Natalie Lainhart?
Lainhart is a former college basketball player who served in a couple of different roles over the past few years with BYU's athletic department. Following two seasons on Mark Pope's staff as an executive assistant from 2020-22, she moved to the operations side with the women's basketball team from 2022-24.
Lainhart's basketball career began at Idaho (2011-13) before she transferred to BYU Hawaii (2013). She played out her final season at Salt Lake City Community College (2013-14) and graduated from BYU-Idaho in 2024.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Jensen and his staff and to be part of the men's basketball program," Lainhart said. "I'm looking forward to supporting the team in any way I can and doing my part to contribute to its success."