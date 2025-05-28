Utah Runnin' Utes offer No. 1 recruit in 2027 class
The Utah Runnin' Utes have extended an offer to five-star recruit Baba Oladotun, who's considered by credible recruiting sites to be one of the best high school players in the country.
A product of James Hubert Blake High School (Maryland), Oladotun is ranked by 247Sports Composite and ESPN as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2027. It's no surprise, then, that his recruitment has been heating up over the past few months, with offers flying in from schools in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Big East. Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and UCLA are among the schools that have joined the recruiting mix early.
Oladotun hasn't been on any visits yet. He's coming off an impressive run at the Nike EYBL Session 2 in Memphis, where the 6-foot-9, 175-pound forward showcased his combo guard skillset and shotmaking in front of several college coaches while suiting up for Team Durant's U17 squad. In eight AAU games, Oladotun averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field.
Alex Jensen and his Utah coaching staff have yet to land a commitment beyond their 2025 recruiting class, which includes three-star forward Kendyl Sanders and 6-foot-5 guard Alvin Jackson III. Landing a player of Oladotun's caliber would be quite the foundational piece for Jensen and company to build the Utes' future around.