Utah's Gianna Kneepkens continues to improve after injury
Gianna Kneepkens is embracing a triumphant return to the court for Utah women’s basketball, marking a season of resilience and renewed determination. After suffering a devastating foot injury that cut short her 2023-24 campaign, Kneepkens has stormed back, earning a spot on the prestigious 2024-25 Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year Watch List for the third consecutive year. This honor underscores her elite status and unwavering presence in the national spotlight, reaffirming her as one of the premier talents in college basketball.
Before her injury, Kneepkens was a dominant force for the Utes, averaging 17.8 points per game with remarkable efficiency—shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 54.0 percent from beyond the arc. Her offensive prowess and leadership were pivotal to Utah’s success, and her absence left a significant void. Despite the setback, Kneepkens remained deeply involved with the team, contributing from the sidelines and fostering camaraderie as a vocal leader.
Reflecting on the injury, Kneepkens recalled the surreal moment she felt her foot give way, initially mistaking it for a torn shoe. “I dropped because I thought my shoe had broken… I looked down, and my shoe was fine. That’s when I knew something was wrong,” she shared. The uncertainty and lengthy recovery process tested her mentally and physically. However, Kneepkens maintained hope, drawing strength from her teammates and coaches.
Sidelined, she gained a new perspective on the game, viewing it through the lens of a coach. “I understand my teammates more, and I learned a lot from watching. There were blessings in disguise,” she noted. This expanded understanding has added depth to her play, as she returns with a refined mindset and hunger to excel.
Now healthy, Kneepkens’ return injects Utah with renewed optimism. Her three-point shooting and court vision have already made waves in preseason matchups, and she’s poised to lead the Utes on another deep postseason run. With the entire team rallying around her comeback, Kneepkens and the Utes are aiming high—targeting another NCAA tournament appearance and championship aspirations.