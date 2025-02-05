Utah's Gianna Kneepkens hits 'rare air' midway through the season
Gianna Kneepkens has firmly established herself as one of the nation’s top players, earning a spot on the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year Midseason Watchlist.
The Utah standout has been a dominant force this season, averaging 19.2 points per game while displaying remarkable shooting efficiency. She is currently the only player in the country shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent from the free throw line, a testament to her elite scoring ability.
Kneepkens ranks among the nation’s best in multiple categories, including seventh in three-point percentage (46.4) and three-pointers per game (3.10). She has recorded seven games with 20 or more points, including two 30-point performances, one of which was a career-high 32-point outing against BYU. She has also been instrumental in Utah’s success, as the Utes boast an 11-1 record when she makes at least three three-pointers.
Her recent stretch of scoring 25 or more points in four consecutive games further solidifies her place among the nation’s elite. Recognized as the Big 12 Player of the Week on January 27, Kneepkens remains a serious contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which will be announced at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in April.