Utah's Gianna Kneepkens named Big 12 Player of the Week
Utah women’s basketball star Gianna Kneepkens earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors following an incredible two-game stretch that showcased her scoring prowess and all-around contributions.
Kneepkens delivered back-to-back 30-point performances, leading the Utes to victories over Kansas and BYU while cementing herself as one of the nation’s top players.
Against Kansas, Kneepkens achieved a career milestone with 30 points, complemented by a double-double thanks to her season-high 10 rebounds. She was just shy of a triple-double, dishing out a season-high eight assists. Her shooting efficiency stood out as she went 12-of-18 from the field, including six made three-pointers, both career highs.
Kneepkens followed that performance with an even more impressive outing against BYU, setting a new career-high with 32 points. She demonstrated her versatility by sinking a career-best 10 free throws and adding eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Kneepkens’ long-range accuracy was particularly remarkable, as she began the game 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished 6-of-7. She shot 8-of-16 from the field overall and 10-of-12 from the line.
Utah WBB boasts three McDonald's All-American nominees
For the week, Kneepkens averaged 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game while shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field, 66.7% from three-point range, and 83.3% from the free-throw line. Her 31.0 points per game led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally during the week. Her 12 made three-pointers also vaulted her into national recognition, ranking eighth in total three-pointers (62), seventh in threes per game (3.10), and sixth in three-point percentage (47.0%).
The Holy War between Utah and BYU pulls in highest TV audience over past decade
This season, Kneepkens has been a consistent scoring threat, averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field, nearly 47% from three, and 89.9% from the free-throw line. She has posted six 20-point games, including her recent four-game streak.
The Utes return to action on Friday night against Arizona, airing at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.