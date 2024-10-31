Utah's Gianna Kneepkens named to Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year watchlist
Utah women's basketball star Gianna Kneepkens has been named to the prestigious 2024-25 Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year Watch List, marking her third consecutive year as a national player to watch. This recognition speaks volumes about her skill and consistency on the court, making her a standout player in college basketball. Kneepkens’ journey has been inspiring, especially as she returns to action following a season-ending injury early last season.
Before her injury, Kneepkens showcased her offensive firepower, averaging 17.8 points per game with impressive shooting accuracy—63.3 percent from the field and 54.0 percent from three-point range. The former All-American's stats underscored her well-rounded game, contributing an average of 5.5 rebounds and four assists per contest. Additionally, she demonstrated her shooting range by making three or more three-pointers in all but one game last season, including a season-high five against Eastern Kentucky.
Over her career, Kneepkens has maintained a 14 points per game average, with a 49.1 percent shooting percentage from the field, 42.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.1 percent from the free-throw line.
As she nears a milestone in Utah’s all-time records for three-pointers, Kneepkens’ place in the program’s history grows more solidified. This year's Naismith list, representing top players from seven national conferences, places Kneepkens among elite talent and highlights her potential for an impactful comeback season.