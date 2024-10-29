Utah's Ines Vieira named to Lieberman Award Watch List
Utah women's basketball standout Ines Vieira has been named to the Preseason Watchlist for the prestigious Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award. This marks her first time earning this recognition, placing her among the elite point guards in NCAA Division I women's basketball. Vieira joins West Virginia’s Jordan Harrison and Iowa State’s Emily Ryan as one of three Big 12 players on the watchlist, underscoring her impact within the conference.
Vieira's 2023-24 season showcased her as a pivotal force for the Utes. She played in all 34 games, starting 31, and logged an impressive average of 33.1 minutes per game. Demonstrating scoring ability alongside her playmaking, she averaged 8.1 points per game, shooting 42 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range. However, it’s her playmaking skills that set her apart. She recorded a remarkable 200 assists over the season, averaging 5.88 per game, leading the Pac-12 and ranking 13th nationally in total assists. Her season-high performance of 14 assists against Alaska Anchorage illustrated her capacity to control the game and distribute efficiently.
Defensively, Vieira was equally influential, leading Utah with 79 steals, averaging 2.32 per game. Her ability to disrupt opponents and transition from defense to offense is a defining aspect of her game, adding depth to her skill set as a top point guard candidate.
Why Utes fans will soon find it hard to support the Utah Jazz
The Nancy Lieberman Award honors the best point guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball, a player who demonstrates leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling reminiscent of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. Vieira’s inclusion on this list not only highlights her accomplishments but also places her among the frontrunners for an award that celebrates excellence at her position. As the season unfolds, Vieira’s continued performance will be pivotal for Utah’s success and her potential as a top point guard in the nation.