Utah’s Keanu Dawes reportedly withdraws from transfer portal
Just four days after entering the transfer portal, Utah Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes has reportedly withdrawn his name.
On3’s Pete Nakos reported the development on Wednesday, two days after the Runnin’ Utes lost 86-84 to Butler in the inaugural College Basketball Crown.
The disappointing end to the season officially ushered in the Alex Jensen Era. The new head coach continues to devote about 10 hours a week to the Utah program while finishing the NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he’s an assistant to Jason Kidd.
Dawes could help provide some stability as the Utes move on from a disappointing first season in the Big 12.
Dawes led the Runnin’ Utes with 19 points and 11 rebounds against Butler.
He finished as the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 8.3 points and the leading rebounder at 6.4.
Dawes transferred from Rice after his freshman season and was part of the Runnin’ Utes’ main rotation.