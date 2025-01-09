Utah's Mark Harlan celebrates an outstanding year and looks ahead to 2025
The second part of a two-part conversation between Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan and Deseret News reporter Joe Coles provided critical insights into the state of Utah’s athletics programs, focusing on the transition to the Big 12, the basketball program, and football's future leadership under Kyle Whittingham with coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley. Harlan's reflections offered a comprehensive perspective on both current challenges and opportunities within the department.
On Utah’s Big 12 Membership
Harlan underscored the magnitude of Utah’s transition to the Big 12, describing it as a significant shift requiring immense effort and adaptation. He emphasized the positive aspects of joining the new conference, particularly the camaraderie and excitement of engaging with new schools and environments.
“We didn’t win every game we wanted, but our overall assimilation into this league has been great,” Harlan remarked. He highlighted the electrifying atmosphere at venues like Iowa State, describing them as exemplary of the competitive spirit and community engagement prevalent in the Big 12. This integration marks a promising start for Utah, setting the stage for continued growth in the conference.
Morgan Scalley as the Next Head Football Coach
Harlan reaffirmed Morgan Scalley’s status as Utah football’s head-coach-in-waiting, emphasizing Scalley’s qualifications and deep-rooted connection to the program. Scalley, who has worked closely with head coach Kyle Whittingham for years, has cultivated a reputation for excellence in defensive strategy and a genuine care for student-athletes.
Harlan expressed confidence in Scalley’s readiness to step into the role when Whittingham retires, expected after the 2024 season. “Every year being around him and staying close with him, it’s more validating to see the work. So when that time comes, he’ll be ready,” Harlan said.
Utah Basketball: Challenges and Opportunities
Utah basketball’s transition to the Big 12 has proven challenging, with the Runnin’ Utes struggling to secure wins in high-stakes games. With an 8-6 start to the 2024-25 season and an 0-6 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 opportunities, the program faces an uphill battle in arguably the nation’s most competitive basketball conference. They've currently lost four straight and look to find consistency in the heart of the Big 12 schedule.
Harlan acknowledged the disappointment but remained optimistic about future prospects, citing upcoming opportunities in seven Quad 1 games. He emphasized the importance of supporting head coach Craig Smith and the team through this critical phase. “We’re leaning in … to make sure they’re at the very best possible place,” he noted.
The addition of new talent through the transfer portal, including key players like Mike Sharavjamts and Mason Madsen, reflects the program’s commitment to building a competitive roster. Harlan also highlighted the role of NIL funding in attracting talent, expressing satisfaction with the program’s progress while acknowledging the need for continuous improvement.
On the women’s basketball side, Harlan praised Gavin Petersen, who took over as interim head coach following Lynne Roberts’ departure to the WNBA. Petersen’s leadership has energized the program, earning Harlan’s confidence in his ability to guide the team through this transitional period.
Looking Ahead in Salt Lake City
Following the interview, Harlan published a letter on the Utes Athletics site, highlighting the department’s accomplishments in 2024 and expressing optimism for 2025. “Thank you for the significant role you have played in our past successes and those that lie ahead. Go Utes!” he wrote, signaling the continued drive for excellence in Utah athletics.