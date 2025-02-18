Utah snubbed in latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
Despite an impressive 20-5 record and a seven-game winning streak, the Utah Utes women’s basketball team continues to be overlooked in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Gavin Petersen’s squad has not lost in over a month, yet they remain unranked despite receiving votes for the second straight week. The Utes have a better overall record than four ranked teams and share the same record as five others, making their exclusion even more puzzling.
A closer look at the bottom five teams in the poll highlights Utah’s case for inclusion. The Utes have one fewer conference loss than No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Illinois, two fewer than No. 22 Michigan State, and three fewer than No. 20 Georgia Tech and No. 21 Maryland. While Utah remains on the outside looking in, their resume suggests they deserve national recognition.
Key to Utah’s success is the elite shooting duo of Gianna Kneepkens and Kennady McQueen. Kneepkens has been one of the most efficient scorers in the nation, currently the only player averaging at least 50/40/90 shooting percentages while scoring over 10 points per game and logging more than 150 minutes. She ranks top 10 nationally in three-point shooting, placing No. 5 in percentage (46.8%), No. 6 in total threes made (73), and No. 6 in threes per game (3.04).
Kneepkens’ performances have been instrumental, including back-to-back 30-point games that earned her Big 12 Player of the Week honors.
With Utah boasting a 12-1 record when she makes at least three three-pointers, the Utes are a legitimate tournament threat. If they continue their dominant stretch, the national rankings will have no choice but to take notice.