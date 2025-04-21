Utah transfer Mike Sharavjamts commits to South Carolina
Utah transfer Mike Sharavjamts has committed to South Carolina for his senior season, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Sharavjamts appeared in all of the Utes' 33 games in 2024-25 and averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. He shot 40.6% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc during his lone season in Utah.
A 6-foot-9, 195-pound guard from Mongolia, Sharavjamts is a former four-star recruit who became the first Mongolian citizen to earn a Division-I scholarship. He committed to Dayton in 2022 and put up 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with the Flyers, earning him A-10 All-Freshman honors in the process, before transferring to San Francisco the following season.
Sharavjamts appeared in 34 games with the Dons, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting a career-best 42.4% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range as a sophomore in the 2023-24 campaign.
Sharavjamts played high school basketball at ISA Academy (Ohio), where he was ranked the No. 2 player in the state and No. 115 nationally in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. As a transfer, he was the 210th-best available player in the portal when he committed to the Gamecocks, the team Sharavjamts chose over other finalists SMU, Mississippi State and Butler.
Sharavjamts is one of 12 Utah players from last season's 16-17 squad who are either looking or have found a new home via the portal this spring, leaving new head coach Alex Jensen a fresh slate to work with as he continues to rebuild for next season. So far, Utah has reeled in 6-foot-4 guardElijah "Choppa" Moore (Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (Akron), 6-foot-3 guardTerrence Brown (Fairleigh Dickinson) and Jahki Howard (Auburn) out of the portal.