Utah upsets No. 3 Notre Dame 78-67 in Cayman Islands Classic
Utah women’s basketball delivered a historic performance on Saturday, defeating No. 3 Notre Dame 78-67 at the Cayman Islands Classic. This win marked the program’s highest-ranked victory on the road in its history and showcased the resilience of a team adapting under first-year head coach Gavin Petersen. Utah improved to 6-2 on the season while handing the Irish their second consecutive loss.
The game was defined by Utah’s second-half dominance. Trailing 37-32 at halftime, the Utes opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run, sparked by a hook shot from Jenna Johnson. Utah’s defense suffocated Notre Dame, holding them to just two field goals in the third quarter. By the end of the period, the Utes had taken a 53-48 lead, thanks in part to back-to-back three-pointers from Kennady McQueen and Mayé Touré. The fourth quarter saw Utah maintain control, building an 11-point lead early and never letting the Irish mount a serious comeback.
Gianna Kneepkens led the Utes with 16 points, continuing her streak of double-digit scoring in all eight games this season. Kennady McQueen added 15 points, including several clutch plays that swung momentum Utah’s way. Jenna Johnson and Matyson Wilke each contributed 14 points, while Touré narrowly missed double figures with nine. Johnson and Reese Ross combined for 16 rebounds, providing Utah with crucial second-chance opportunities. Inês Vieira’s five assists and defensive presence earned her a spot on the All-Tournament team.
For Notre Dame, Sonia Citron stood out with 22 points, and Liatu King contributed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Irish’s short bench and struggles in the second half proved costly. Star guard Olivia Miles fouled out with just over two minutes remaining, dashing any hopes of a late rally.
"I am extremely proud of our team. They showed resilience tonight,” Utes head coach Gavin Petersen said. “They were dialed in today and executed. They are starting to buy into our circle. What I mean by that is that we are starting to pick people up when they’re having down days and celebrating every small victory. At halftime, they told me they were having fun and I responded ‘Absolutely, it sure looks like it.’ That’s the energy we have to continue to build upon."
Key statistics highlighted Utah’s efficiency. The Utes shot 45.9% from the field, including 37.5% from three-point range, and converted 81.3% of their free throws. In contrast, Notre Dame shot 40.3% overall and struggled with just 10-of-31 shooting in the second half.
This victory underscores Utah’s growing reputation as a giant-killer. With recent wins over top-10 teams on the road, the Utes are proving they belong among the elite. Up next, they face Utah State at the Delta Center on Dec. 4, looking to build on this momentum.