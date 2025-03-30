Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes enters the transfer portal
Forward Keanu Dawes is the latest player from the Runnin’ Utes to enter the transfer portal, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound sophomore announced his intention on Saturday night, just ahead of Utah’s game against Butler on Monday in the inaugural College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Dawes is at least the seventh player to enter the portal during the coaching transition from Josh Eilert — who was made interim coach after Craig Smith was fired in late February — to former Utah star Alex Jensen. Jensen was hired on March 6 and will take over full-time once the season ends for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, where he’s an assistant to Jason Kidd.
Dawes transferred from Rice after his freshman season and was part of the Runnin’ Utes’ main rotation, playing in 30 of 32 games, with one start. He led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game and was the fourth-leading scorer at eight points per game.