Utah Utes guard Miro Little enters transfer portal
Runnin’ Utes point guard Miro Little didn’t waste any time entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second straight season.
Little entered the spring portal on Monday, the day it opened. Sam Kayser of League Ready reported the news on X, and Little reposted it with the comment, “All love” followed by two heart emojis.
With the Utes transitioning between coaches, Little is expected to have company in the portal once Utah’s season ends. The Runnin’ Utes will play in the inaugural 16-team College Basketball Crown, starting Monday against Butler at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Former Utah star Alex Jensen has been hired as head coach and will take over once the season ends for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, where he’s an assistant to Jason Kidd. Josh Eilert has been the interim head coach since Craig Smith was fired in late February.
Little entered the transfer portal last offseason after his freshman season at Baylor.
Little started the first 12 games for the Utes before becoming a top reserve. He’s played in all 32 games, averaging 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 17.4 minutes. He has a team-high 95 assists.