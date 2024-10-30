Utah Utes Men's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule, Times, TV, and Tickets
The Utah Runnin' Utes men's basketball team is gearing up for their inaugural season in the Big 12, an exciting yet challenging new chapter. Unlike last year, Utah faces a different lineup of opponents, with nearly half the conference ranked within the top 40 nationally in preseason. This includes powerhouse teams like top-ranked Kansas and a Final Four favorite Houston. The competition level will undoubtedly be a significant jump, and the Utes must prepare to go head-to-head with some of the nation's best.
A key focus during the Big 12 media day was the demanding travel schedule the Utes will face in this expanded conference. With games across various time zones, Utah will regularly travel long distances to compete in cities like West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Central Florida. Utes coach Craig Smith emphasized the need for a strategic approach to travel at Big 12 Media Day, ensuring players have ample recovery time and preparation between games. Balancing these elements will be essential to maintain peak performance.
However, Utah does hold a distinct advantage with its home court. The altitude in Salt Lake City can be a hurdle for visiting teams, and Smith is hopeful this factor will work in their favor. The Runnin' Utes are set to make their mark in the Big 12, leaning on strong preparation, strategic travel planning, and the unique conditions of their home arena
Utah Runnin' Utes 2024-25 Men's Basketball Schedule
Date
Opponent
Tip-Off (Eastern)
TV
Tickets/Results
Wed, Oct. 29
vs. CSU Pubelo
9 PM
N/A Exhibition
Mon, Nov. 4
vs. Alcorn St.
9 PM
ESPN+
Thu, Nov. 7
vs. Central Ark.
10:30 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Nov. 12
vs. Queens Univ.
9 PM
ESPN+
Sun, Nov. 17
Miss. State*
4 PM
ESPN2
Fri, Nov. 22
vs. Utah Tech
5:30 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Nov. 26
vs. Miss Valley State
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Nov. 30
vs. Eastern Washington
5 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Dec. 7
vs. Saint Mary's
7 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Dec. 14
vs. Radford
7 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Dec. 17
vs. Florida A&M
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Dec. 21
Iowa*
6 PM
Big Ten Network
Tue, Dec. 31
at Baylor
2 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 4
vs. Texas Tech
7 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Jan. 7
at Iowa State
8 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 11
vs. Okla State
7 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Jan. 15
at TCU
8 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 18
vs. BYU
9 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Jan. 21
at Houston
8 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 25
vs. Baylor
4:30 PM
TBD
Tue, Jan. 28
vs. Cinncinnati
10 PM
CBS Sports Net
Sat, Feb. 1
at Okla State
3 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Feb. 5
vs. Colorado
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 8
at West Virginia
5 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Feb. 11
at Cincinnati
7 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 15
vs. Kansas
10 PM
ESPN
Mon, Feb. 17
vs. Kansas St.
11 PM
ESPN2
Sun, Feb. 23
at UCF
4 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Feb. 26
at Arizona
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Mar. 1
vs. Arizona St.
7 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Mar. 4
vs. West Virginia
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Mar. 8
at BYU
10:30 PM
TBD
*Neutral site