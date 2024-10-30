All Utes

Utah Utes Men's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule, Times, TV, and Tickets

The Utes ride into the first Big 12 season looking to make waves

Kenny Lee

The Utah Runnin' Utes men's basketball team is gearing up for their inaugural season in the Big 12, an exciting yet challenging new chapter. Unlike last year, Utah faces a different lineup of opponents, with nearly half the conference ranked within the top 40 nationally in preseason. This includes powerhouse teams like top-ranked Kansas and a Final Four favorite Houston. The competition level will undoubtedly be a significant jump, and the Utes must prepare to go head-to-head with some of the nation's best.

A key focus during the Big 12 media day was the demanding travel schedule the Utes will face in this expanded conference. With games across various time zones, Utah will regularly travel long distances to compete in cities like West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Central Florida. Utes coach Craig Smith emphasized the need for a strategic approach to travel at Big 12 Media Day, ensuring players have ample recovery time and preparation between games. Balancing these elements will be essential to maintain peak performance.

However, Utah does hold a distinct advantage with its home court. The altitude in Salt Lake City can be a hurdle for visiting teams, and Smith is hopeful this factor will work in their favor. The Runnin' Utes are set to make their mark in the Big 12, leaning on strong preparation, strategic travel planning, and the unique conditions of their home arena

Utah Runnin' Utes 2024-25 Men's Basketball Schedule

Date

Opponent

Tip-Off (Eastern)

TV

Tickets/Results

Wed, Oct. 29

vs. CSU Pubelo

9 PM

N/A Exhibition

W- 98-67

Mon, Nov. 4

vs. Alcorn St.

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Thu, Nov. 7

vs. Central Ark.

10:30 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Nov. 12

vs. Queens Univ.

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sun, Nov. 17

Miss. State*

4 PM

ESPN2

Tickets

Fri, Nov. 22

vs. Utah Tech

5:30 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Nov. 26

vs. Miss Valley State

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Nov. 30

vs. Eastern Washington

5 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Dec. 7

vs. Saint Mary's

7 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Dec. 14

vs. Radford

7 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Dec. 17

vs. Florida A&M

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Dec. 21

Iowa*

6 PM

Big Ten Network

Tickets

Tue, Dec. 31

at Baylor

2 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Jan. 4

vs. Texas Tech

7 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Jan. 7

at Iowa State

8 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Jan. 11

vs. Okla State

7 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Wed, Jan. 15

at TCU

8 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Jan. 18

vs. BYU

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Jan. 21

at Houston

8 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Jan. 25

vs. Baylor

4:30 PM

TBD

Tickets

Tue, Jan. 28

vs. Cinncinnati

10 PM

CBS Sports Net

Tickets

Sat, Feb. 1

at Okla State

3 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Wed, Feb. 5

vs. Colorado

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Feb. 8

at West Virginia

5 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Feb. 11

at Cincinnati

7 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Feb. 15

vs. Kansas

10 PM

ESPN

Tickets

Mon, Feb. 17

vs. Kansas St.

11 PM

ESPN2

Tickets

Sun, Feb. 23

at UCF

4 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Wed, Feb. 26

at Arizona

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Mar. 1

vs. Arizona St.

7 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Tue, Mar. 4

vs. West Virginia

9 PM

ESPN+

Tickets

Sat, Mar. 8

at BYU

10:30 PM

TBD

Tickets

*Neutral site

