Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Game Time, and TV
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) is set to host the Arizona Wildcats (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) in a highly anticipated conference matchup at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday, January 31.
The Utes, led by standout guard Gianna Kneepkens, are looking to extend their dominance at home, where they have posted an impressive 10-1 record this season. Kneepkens, fresh off a 32-point career-high performance against BYU, has been on a tear, earning Big 12 Player of the Week honors after back-to-back 30-point games.
Utah vs. Arizona
Friday, January 31
8:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Streaming: FOX Sports App
Utah’s offensive ability has been a key factor in their success, averaging 77.6 points per game while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per contest. The Utes' ability to move the ball effectively, averaging 17.7 assists per game, has allowed them to create high-percentage shots, leading to their 45.0% field goal shooting on the season. Forward Maye Toure has also played a crucial role, averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last ten games. The Utes' balanced attack and strong rebounding have made them a formidable team in the Big 12.
Arizona, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of a statement win over No. 16 West Virginia, where they dominated defensively and showcased a balanced scoring effort. The Wildcats held the Mountaineers to just 8.3% shooting from beyond the arc and forced 24 turnovers, converting them into 19 points.
Breya Cunningham led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, while Paulina Paris and Skylar Jones each contributed 16 points. Jada Williams, who has been a consistent performer for Arizona, added 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
The Wildcats are averaging 69.6 points per game this season while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points. Their ability to disrupt opposing offenses has been a strength, as they average 9.6 steals per game.
However, they will have their hands full against a Utah team that thrives on efficient scoring and ball movement. Arizona will need strong performances from Cunningham and Williams to keep pace with Utah’s high-powered offense.
One of the key matchups in this game will be Utah’s offensive efficiency against Arizona’s defensive tenacity. The Utes shoot 45.0% from the field, while the Wildcats hold opponents to 41.2% shooting. Additionally, Utah’s ability to control the glass will be crucial, as they average 34.3 rebounds per game compared to Arizona’s 27.4.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Big 12 play this season, adding extra intrigue to the matchup. With both teams looking to improve their positioning in the conference standings, expect a hard-fought battle in Salt Lake City.