Utah Utes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Men’s Basketball: How to watch, Game Time, and TV
The Utah Utes (11-8, 3-5 Big 12) return home looking to bounce back from a tough stretch as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-7, 2-6 Big 12) in a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night. Both teams have struggled to find consistency in conference play, making this a crucial game for their postseason aspirations.
Utah vs. Cincinnati
Tuesday, January 28
Tip-Off: 10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network (Check local listings)
Utah is coming off back-to-back losses to Houston and Baylor, two of the conference’s top teams. In their most recent game, a 76-61 home loss to Baylor, the Utes saw strong performances from Ezra Ausar (19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks) and Miro Little (12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals). Despite their efforts, Utah struggled to keep up with the Bears' offensive efficiency.
Cincinnati, on the other hand, suffered a brutal 80-52 loss at BYU, marking their worst defeat of the season. The Bearcats struggled defensively, allowing BYU to shoot an incredible 62.5% from three-point range, including 11-of-15 in the second half. Simas Lukosius led Cincinnati with 14 points, shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, but the team as a whole failed to generate much offensive rhythm.
Both Utah and Cincinnati started conference play poorly, but each team has shown flashes of potential. The Utes responded to their first three Big 12 losses by winning three straight games, showing resilience. However, last week’s losses to Houston and Baylor highlighted the inconsistency that has plagued them this season. Meanwhile, Cincinnati won two consecutive games after dropping their first four Big 12 contests but is now looking to recover from another skid.
This game is an opportunity for Utah to reestablish itself in Big 12 play. KenPom gives the Utes a 53% chance of winning, while ESPN’s analytics are nearly split, with Utah at 49.2%. The Utes also have another winnable game ahead at Oklahoma State, where ESPN gives them a 58.7% chance of victory.
A key storyline to watch is Miro Little’s role. After struggling for playing time during Utah’s three-game win streak, the sophomore guard delivered one of his most complete performances of the season against Baylor. Can he build off that effort and help Utah find the consistency they need?