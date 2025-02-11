Utah Utes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Men's Basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
Craig Smith and the Utah Runnin’ Utes are looking to rebound from a tough road loss as they travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on February 11.
Utah (13-10, 5-7 Big 12) is coming off a frustrating 72-61 defeat against West Virginia. Despite closing the gap to five points late in the game, the Utes struggled to score in the final minutes, ultimately extending their road losing streak to three games.
Cincinnati (14-9, 4-8 Big 12) enters this matchup on a high note, having defeated BYU 84-66 in their previous outing. Freshman guard Jizzle James led the way with 24 points, showcasing the Bearcats' ability to dominate offensively when they find their rhythm. However, Cincinnati has struggled with scoring consistency, averaging just 63.9 points over its last 10 games—well below its season average of 71.6.
Tuesday, February 11
Utah vs. Cincinnati
Tip: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
For Utah, Keanu Dawes led the team against West Virginia with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Jake Wahlin added 10 points. However, the Utes need a more balanced offensive effort to secure a rare Big 12 road win. Utah has been strong at home, averaging 81.1 points per game, but that number drops significantly to 59.5 points on the road.
Utah holds an edge in several areas. The Utes score 75.4 points per game, nearly 12 more than Cincinnati allows, and rank seventh in the nation in assists per game (18.1). They also dominate the glass, ranking second in the Big 12 with 39.4 rebounds per contest.
With Utah trailing the all-time series 3-2 but winning the last meeting 69-66, the Utes will look to build on that momentum. Securing a road win in Cincinnati could be a crucial step toward regaining consistency in Big 12 play.