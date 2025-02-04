Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball: How to Watch, Game Time, and TV
The Utah Utes will welcome the Colorado Buffaloes to Salt Lake City on Wednesday night as the two former Pac-12 rivals meet for the first time as Big 12 Conference opponents.
Utah (12-9, 4-6 Big 12) looks to maintain its strong home-court presence, where the Utes have gone 11-3 this season. Meanwhile, Colorado (9-12, 0-11 Big 12) is still searching for its first Big 12 victory after struggling through its first season in the conference.
Wednesday, February 5
Colorado vs. Utah
Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN +
For the Utes, playing at home has been a major advantage, as they have defended the Huntsman Center well with an impressive home record. Led by Gabe Madsen, who averages 15.0 points per game, Utah has been a strong offensive team, putting up 76.2 points per contest. They also rank among the best rebounding teams in the Big 12, pulling down 39.5 boards per game, which ranks second in the conference and 28th nationally.
Utah’s success has been fueled by a well-balanced offense and an unselfish playing style, leading the Big 12 in assists at 18.5 per game. Coach Craig Smith, in his fourth season with the program, has built a competitive squad capable of challenging some of the best teams in the Big 12. Though the Utes have lost three of their last four, they are looking to bounce back against a struggling Colorado team.
Utah continues rich tradition in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX
Colorado, on the other hand, has faced a brutal stretch in its first season in the Big 12. The Buffaloes have lost 10 straight games and have yet to secure a conference victory. Their offensive production has declined significantly in league play, averaging just 66.4 points per game while giving up 76.3 points to opponents. While Julian Hammond III has been a bright spot, averaging 13.5 points per game and leading the team in assists, Colorado has struggled to find consistency.
Andrew Bogut has perfect response to Luka Doncic trade
One of Colorado’s biggest weaknesses has been its inability to win on the road. The Buffaloes have lost all six of their true road games this season and will be looking for their first away victory since their upset over UConn in the Maui Invitational.
With Utah’s strong home record and rebounding edge, the Utes will have the upper hand in this matchup. The Buffaloes will need a complete performance to break their losing streak, but against a Utah team that has dominated at home, that task will be a difficult one.