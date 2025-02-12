Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team is set to continue their inaugural Big 12 season by facing off against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Feb. 12.
The Utes are coming off a dominant 95-51 victory over UCF, a game in which they recorded a season-high 28 assists and 16 made three-pointers. Gianna Kneepkens led the way with a career-high-tying 32 points, shooting an incredible 10-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.
With a strong 18-5 overall record and a 9-3 mark in Big 12 play, Utah is proving to be a serious contender. Kneepkens, who returned from an early season-ending injury in 2023-24, has been the team's driving force. She is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field, 46.7% from three, and 91.5% from the free-throw line. Alongside Kennady McQueen, she is one of only two players in the nation maintaining a 50/40/90 shooting split while averaging over 10 points per game.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Colorado vs. Utah
Jon M. Huntsman Center- Salt Lake City, Utah
Tip: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
Colorado enters the game with a 16-7 record and a 7-5 Big 12 mark but is coming off an 86-56 loss to Iowa State. The Buffs are led by Frida Formann, who averages 13.3 points per game. Historically, the series between Utah and Colorado is deadlocked at 22-22, with Utah holding a 13-6 advantage in Salt Lake City.
Under first-year head coach Gavin Petersen, the Utes have remained competitive in national rankings, receiving AP Top 25 votes and boasting wins over top-ranked teams like No. 3 Notre Dame. With Kneepkens continuing to dominate and the team excelling in shooting efficiency, Utah looks to extend their strong season with another crucial Big 12 victory against their longtime rival.