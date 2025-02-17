Utah Utes vs. Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes men’s basketball team looks to extend its home winning streak to four games as they prepare to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday, February 17, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
The Utes, holding a 14-11 overall record and a 6-8 mark in Big 12 play, are coming off a statement victory over No. 17 Kansas, where they capitalized on turnovers and rebounding dominance to secure a 74-67 win.
Monday, February 17
Utah vs. Kansas State
Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN+
A key storyline heading into this matchup is Utah guard Gabe Madsen’s record-breaking performance. With his fifth three-pointer against Kansas, Madsen surpassed Nick Jacobson’s all-time school record for career three-pointers, reaching 288 made triples. Madsen leads the Utes in scoring with 15.6 points per game while averaging three made threes per contest.
Kansas State, sitting at 13-12 (7-7 Big 12), comes into the game looking to bounce back from an 80-65 loss to BYU that snapped their conference-best six-game winning streak.
David N’Guessan leads the Wildcats in scoring (12.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg), shooting a Big 12-best 64.4% from the field. Additionally, junior guard Dug McDaniel has been a consistent offensive force, averaging 15.6 points over the past eight games.
Historically, Kansas State leads the all-time series 2-1, though the teams have not met since 1983. The game will be played at the Huntsman Center for the first time since 1972. Both teams are looking to build momentum in the latter stretch of the Big 12 schedule, with Utah seeking to solidify its home-court dominance and Kansas State aiming to rebound from a tough road loss.