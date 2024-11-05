Utah Utes women's basketball: Utah State matchup on Dec. 4 moved to Delta Center
The University of Utah women’s basketball team is set to make history by playing its first-ever game at the Delta Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., when it takes on in-state rival Utah State. Originally scheduled for the Jon M. Huntsman Center, the game’s new location offers a unique opportunity for both the team and its growing fan base. Utes Head coach Lynne Roberts expressed excitement, noting the increased support for women’s basketball and how the sport’s national growth makes this an ideal event to spotlight in the Beehive State.
"This is a great opportunity for our team, and for our fans, whose support of our program has elevated significantly in recent seasons," Roberts said. "With the growth and popularity of women's basketball nationally, this is a great showcase for an in-state matchup."
The game’s move to the Delta Center, previously known as the Salt Palace, is another milestone for Utah women’s basketball as the program gains visibility and attracts larger audiences. This season opener has already shown promise; Utah began the season with a commanding 105-52 victory over Southern Utah. Six players scored in double figures, with Gianna Kneepkens leading the charge, scoring 18 points in her return after missing most of the previous season due to injury.
Next up, the Utes will face Weber State at home on Nov. 7 before traveling to play Northwestern on Nov. 14, marking their first away game of the season. With a strong start and an upcoming game in a larger arena, the Utah women’s basketball team continues to showcase its talent and build excitement among fans in what could be a memorable season.