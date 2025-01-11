Utah vs. Houston: How to Watch, Game Time, and TV
The Utah Utes women's basketball team (12-3) is set to host the Houston Cougars (4-11) on Saturday in Salt Lake City, where the Cougars will aim to snap a six-game road losing streak. Both teams are coming off recent losses and will look to bounce back in this matchup.
Utah suffered a tough defeat against Kansas State, falling 71-47. Despite the loss, Gianna Kneepkens continued to shine, leading the Utes with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Meanwhile, Houston fell to BYU 89-75, with Kierra Merchant delivering an impressive 23-point performance. The Cougars will need similar individual efforts to compete against a Utah team that ranks among the best in college basketball.
The Utes enter the game as heavy favorites, with a 27.5-point spread in their favor. Utah has been dominant on both ends of the floor, boasting a scoring differential on the season. They average 79.2 points per game, placing them 31st in the nation, while holding opponents to just 60.7 points per outing. In contrast, Houston has struggled, averaging only 61.4 points per game (265th nationally) while allowing 63.8 points per contest.
Utah’s success is fueled by its top players, led by Kneepkens, who averages 17.1 points per game and excels from beyond the arc with 2.7 three-pointers per game. Reese Ross anchors the team’s rebounding efforts, averaging six boards per game, while Ines Vieira serves as the primary facilitator with 5.6 assists per contest. Defensively, Vieira and Maye Toure lead the team with 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, respectively.
Houston, on the other hand, relies on Laila Blair, who leads the team with 12.1 points per game, and Eylia Love, who averages seven rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest. Merchant, fresh off her 23-point game, will be another critical contributor for the Cougars. Houston’s struggles have been particularly pronounced on the road, where they average just 57.2 points per game, compared to 66.4 at home.
Utah’s home-court advantage is a significant factor. The Utes average 85.3 points per game at home, a stark contrast to Houston’s offensive struggles on the road. With Utah outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game and hitting 10 three-pointers per contest, the Utes are well-positioned to secure a convincing win. However, Houston will look to build on recent offensive improvements and aim for an upset.