Utah vs. No. 10 Houston men's basketball may be postponed due to winter storm
The Utah Utes men’s basketball team may have to wait an extra day to face the No. 10 Houston Cougars due to a severe winter storm sweeping across the Gulf Coast region.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday and could be delayed until Wednesday as Houston braces for up to six inches of snow over the next few days. Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson confirmed the potential change during a virtual press conference on Monday morning, stating that the game would either proceed as planned or be rescheduled for Wednesday. He did not provide further details about the situation.
If postponed, the matchup would be part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, with the women’s basketball game between Houston and Texas Tech also set to take place that evening. The rare occurrence of heavy snow in the Gulf Coast region has disrupted travel and logistics, prompting officials to consider safety concerns for both teams and fans.
Utah is entering the game on a high note, having defeated in-state rival BYU in a thrilling 73-72 overtime victory on Saturday night. Ezra Ausar led the Utes with a career-high 26 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting performance. The win marked Utah’s third straight victory, a turnaround following a challenging stretch where the team dropped four consecutive games and was outscored by an average of 20.8 points per contest.
Now sitting on a three-game winning streak, the Utes will look to carry their momentum into a tough road test against Houston, one of the nation’s top teams. The Cougars have consistently proven to be a defensive powerhouse, making the matchup a significant challenge for Utah. However, a victory would be a critical addition to the Utes’ resume as they aim to solidify their standing during conference play.
Whether the game takes place Tuesday or Wednesday, the Utes’ recent surge in confidence will be tested as they attempt to navigate both the storm and the Cougars.