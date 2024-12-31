Utah vs. No. 25 Baylor: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Utah Utes are set to make history as they embark on their first Big 12 Conference game against the No. 25 Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. This highly anticipated matchup on New Year's Eve, pits two 8-3 teams against each other, marking a new chapter for Utah basketball as it ventures into Big 12 competition. The Utes, led by head coach Craig Smith, are eager to establish themselves in their new conference after a solid non-conference performance.
Despite falling to Iowa 95-88 in their most recent game, Utah showcased impressive offensive prowess through standout performances from Lawson Lovering, who scored 25 points on 78.57% shooting, and Mason Madsen, who added 24 points and shot 6-11 from three-point range. Utah’s offensive depth is one of its strengths, with four players averaging double figures, including Gabe Madsen (18.8 PPG), Mason Madsen (12.5 PPG), Lovering (13.7 PPG), and Ezra Ausar (10.6 PPG).
The Utes enter the matchup with historical dominance over Baylor, holding a 3-0 all-time record against the Bears. However, their last meeting dates back to December 9, 1960, making this contest an opportunity for both teams to write a new narrative. Additionally, Utah has experienced mixed results when debuting in new conferences, going 3-3 in such games. Notably, their most recent debut in the Pac-12 in 2011 resulted in a lopsided loss to Colorado.
Baylor, on the other hand, comes into the game riding a wave of momentum. Head coach Scott Drew’s squad boasts a seven-game home winning streak and is averaging 98 points per game at Foster Pavilion. In their last outing, Baylor dismantled Arlington Baptist 107-53, with Norchad Omier dominating the stat sheet with 19 points and 24 rebounds.
Omier, a Miami transfer, leads the Bears with 16.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, while Robert Wright III (12.9 PPG), Jeremy Roach (12.2 PPG), and Jayden Nunn (12.1 PPG) provide additional scoring threats. Baylor’s ability to play fast and score in bunches will test Utah’s defense.
Why Utes fans will soon find it hard to support the Utah Jazz
The matchup also carries personal significance for Utah’s Caleb Lohner and Miro Little, both former Baylor players. Lohner, who also played tight end for Utah’s football team, brings experience and inside presence, while Little adds playmaking depth at point guard.
As Utah prepares for this pivotal conference opener, Coach Smith emphasizes resilience and growth, highlighting the team’s potential to turn close losses into victories. This game serves as a proving ground for Utah’s readiness to compete in one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences.