Utah vs. No. 3 Iowa State: How to Watch, Game time and TV
Utah’s struggles have been evident since their last win against Florida A&M on December 17th. The Utes suffered lopsided defeats in their first two Big 12 games, falling to Baylor by 25 points and Texas Tech by 28.
In those two matchups, Utah shot a combined 36% from the field, highlighting their offensive woes. Facing Iowa State, a team that leads the Big 12 in scoring at 86.6 points per game (11th in the nation), presents another tough test. Defensively, the Cyclones rank fifth in the conference, allowing just 65 points per game. Utah, averaging 82.7 points on offense but surrendering 69 points to opponents, will need to step up on both ends of the floor to keep pace.
One bright spot for Utah has been their ball movement. The Utes lead the country in assists per game (20.5) and rank eighth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.82). This ability to distribute the ball will be crucial against Iowa State’s pressure defense. Gabe Madsen, Utah’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, must find his rhythm after struggling in the Utes’ first two conference losses. Ezra Ausar (10.0 ppg) and Lawson Lovering (11.0 ppg) are the only other starters averaging double figures, placing added pressure on Utah’s bench to contribute. Mason Madsen, who averages 11.3 points, will need to bounce back after being held scoreless against Texas Tech. Role players like Miro Little and Mike Sharavjamts could be X-factors if the Cyclones focus on containing the Madsen brothers.
Iowa State’s offense revolves around Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in scoring (16.3) and assists (5.0). Gilbert’s ability to fill the stat sheet, as demonstrated by his recent double-double against Baylor, makes him a constant threat. The Cyclones’ depth is another advantage, with Curtis Jones providing a spark off the bench, averaging 16.2 points and serving as the team’s primary three-point shooter.
For Utah to pull off the upset, they must minimize turnovers, capitalize on their outside shooting, and try to get Iowa State’s key players into foul trouble. A win could provide a much-needed confidence boost as the Utes return home to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Utah faces a challenge as they prepare to take on the No. 3 ranked Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones' only loss this season came at the hands of No. 4 Auburn in late November, and they've been dominant in recent weeks, winning their last four games by double digits.