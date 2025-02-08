Utah vs. West Virginia men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, and TV
The Utah men's basketball team is set to embark on its first road trip of the season, facing off against West Virginia on Saturday. This marks the Utes’ first-ever visit to Morgantown and a crucial matchup in Big 12 play. Both teams enter the contest with identical 13-9 overall records and 5-6 marks in conference play.
Saturday, February 8
Utah vs. West Virginia
WVU Coliseum- Morgantown, West Virginia
Tip: 5 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+
Utah, led by fourth-year head coach Craig Smith, is coming off an impressive 72-59 win over Colorado. The team boasts a towering lineup, with four starters standing at least 6-foot-8, including 7-foot-1 center Lawson Lovering. Junior forward Ezra Ausar has been a key contributor, averaging 14.3 points over his last eight games. Senior guard Gabe Madsen leads the Utes in scoring and is a top three-point shooter in the conference, despite recent struggles in Big 12 play.
West Virginia, under head coach Darian DeVries, looks to defend its home court in what has been designated a "Coal Rush" game, celebrating the state’s coal mining heritage.
The Mountaineers are known for their tough defense, ranking 13th nationally in three-point defense. However, they face concerns over the availability of top defender Sencire Harris, who suffered an injury in their last game.
This matchup also marks the return of Utah assistant coach Josh Eilert, who spent 17 years with West Virginia in various roles. With both teams in a four-way tie in Big 12 play, this game could have significant implications for conference standings.