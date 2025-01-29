Utah walks away with 69-66 win in slugfest with Cincinnati
Utah’s 69-66 victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday night was a hard-fought battle that came down to the final moments. Gabe Madsen played the hero for the Runnin' Utes, scoring seven of his 18 points in the last two minutes to secure the win. His clutch shooting and late free throws helped Utah hold off a scrappy Bearcats squad that refused to go away.
The game featured several momentum swings, with neither team leading by more than eight points at any time. The Utes (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) shot an efficient 53% from the field but struggled with turnovers, committing 19 that led to 21 Cincinnati points. Despite the miscues, Utah’s dominance on the boards proved to be a difference-maker, as they out-rebounded the Bearcats 41-23 and held a 36-22 edge in points in the paint.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair that saw seven lead changes and three ties before Utah took a 40-34 advantage into the break. Madsen and Ezra Ausar led the way offensively, with Ausar scoring all 11 of his points in the opening 20 minutes. The Utes shot a blistering 66.7% from the field in the first half but were hurt by turnovers, which kept Cincinnati within striking distance.
Utah's Gianna Kneepkens named Big 12 Player of the Week
The second half saw a dramatic shift, as Cincinnati opened with a 14-0 run to erase Utah’s lead and take a six-point advantage. The Bearcats' defense forced multiple turnovers, and Utah’s offense went cold. However, the Utes responded with an 18-4 run of their own, fueled by Keanu Dawes, who scored seven points during that stretch. Dawes finished the night with 12 points and nine rebounds, providing a strong inside presence.
The closing minutes were chaotic, with Madsen stepping up when Utah needed him most. After Cincinnati tied the game at 62, Madsen drilled a pull-up jumper and hit key free throws to put the Utes back in front. The Bearcats had a final chance to tie the game, but Simas Lukosius missed a long three-pointer at the buzzer, allowing Utah to escape with the victory.
Where Utah ranks on college football's most valuable list
It was a much-needed win for the Utes after a tough stretch that included losses to Houston and Baylor. With two winnable games ahead against Oklahoma State and Colorado, Utah has an opportunity to build some momentum. Coach Craig Smith acknowledged the team's struggles but was relieved to get back in the win column. “It wasn’t pretty,” he said, “but we’ll take it.”