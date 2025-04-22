Utah will visit with Western Kentucky transfer Don McHenry
The Utah men's basketball program will visit with Western Kentucky transfer guard Don McHenry this week, his agent Larry Hall told 247Sports' Dushawn London.
McHenry, who recently took a visit with DePaul, has garnered interest from numerous power conference programs since entering the portal on March 25. The 6-foot-2 Milwaukee native led the Hilltoppers in scoring last season with 17.0 points per game, which ranked fifth in Conference USA. McHenry also recorded 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.5% from the field in 32 appearances, including 28 starts.
Following two years at Western Kentucky, McHenry will have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to a temporary NCAA rule allowing all former non-NCAA players an extra year specifically for the 2025-26 season. McHenry's college basketball career started in 2021 at the Division-II level with Hawai'i Hilo, where he spent one season before transferring to Indian Hill Community College for his sophomore campaign. McHenry earned NJCAA All-America honors and was tabbed as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
So far this spring, the Utes have landed commitments from 6-foot-4 guard Elijah "Choppa" Moore(Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (Akron), 6-foot-3 guard Terrence Brown (Fairleigh Dickinson) and 6-foot-6 wing Jahki Howard (Auburn) via the portal. As new Utah head coach Alex Jensen and his staff look to rebuild last season's 16-17 team that lost a dozen players to the portal, expect the Utes to cast quite a wide net over the next few months.