Utah women's basketball beats Cincinnati 94-64
Utah women’s basketball delivered a dominant performance in a crucial Big 12 road test, securing a 94-64 victory over Cincinnati.
The win was a strong response to their previous loss against Oklahoma State, keeping them firmly in contention in the conference with a 21-6 overall record and 12-4 mark in Big 12 play.
From the opening tip, the Utes set the tone with an aggressive approach, attacking the paint early and creating high-percentage opportunities. Maye Toure was instrumental in establishing that inside presence, scoring eight of Utah’s 20 first-quarter points. This inside-out strategy forced Cincinnati to collapse defensively, eventually opening up space for Utah’s perimeter shooters.
The Utes capitalized on that space, with Gianna Kneepkens, Kennady McQueen, and Maty Wilke leading an elite 3-point shooting performance. Kneepkens was the standout, pouring in 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including six 3-pointers.
McQueen added 17 points, while Wilke finished with 13, hitting three triples in the second quarter alone. As a team, Utah shot 16-of-32 from deep, with six of those makes coming in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Beyond the scoring, Utah’s ball movement was a key factor in their efficiency. The Utes registered 26 assists on 34 made field goals, consistently finding the open player for high-quality shots. Head coach Gavin Petersen praised the team’s unselfishness, noting that their passing created the open looks that fueled their offensive success.
Defensively, Utah limited Cincinnati to just 16 points in the paint while controlling the tempo throughout. Their ability to respond to any Bearcats push ensured they maintained a double-digit lead the entire game.
With momentum on their side, the Utes now prepare for a critical matchup against No. 17 West Virginia on Wednesday.