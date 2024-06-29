Utah's Branden Carlson signs two-way contract with Toronto Raptors
Branden Carlson will continue his basketball career across the border. The standout center from the Utah men's basketball team has signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors following the 2024 NBA Draft, Carlson expressed immense excitement and gratitude for this opportunity, thanking his family, coaches, and the University of Utah for their support.
"I couldn't be more excited to continue my basketball career with the Toronto Raptors organization," Carlson said. "I've been blessed with a great support system my entire life. Thank you to my parents, family and of course my wife, Maddy. I am forever grateful and indebted for the devotion and sacrifices they all made for me to get where I am today. I want to thank all the coaches throughout my career. I am here today living out my dream because of your dedication to your craft. I would also like to thank the University of Utah for the opportunity, the coaching staffs and my teammates for an experience of a lifetime. As always, GO UTES!"
Carlson will join the Raptors, where he'll reunite with former Utah player Jakob Poeltl and play alongside veterans Kyle Kuzma and Delon Wright.
Utah head coach Craig Smith praised Carlson's dedication and hard work, highlighting his significant contributions to the team and expressing pride in his accomplishments.
"Branden has worked so hard to get to the next level and his work ethic was evident of that each and every day," Smith said. "He is the embodiment of a Runnin' Ute and will have left as one of the greats to have represented the University of Utah. We couldn't be more proud and excited to follow his professional journey. The Raptors are getting a special player!"
Throughout his career with the Runnin' Utes, Carlson accumulated numerous accolades. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 recipient, a two-time AP All-Pac-12 honoree, and a two-time NABC All-District selection, among other honors. Carlson finished his Utah career with impressive statistics: 1,892 points, 842 rebounds, 170 assists, and 241 blocks. He set records as the program's all-time leader in blocks and games played and ranked fifth in career points.
Carlson's impact extended beyond Utah, as he became the only player in Pac-12 history to record at least 1,800 points, 800 rebounds, 150 assists, and 200 blocks. His 1,892 career points ranked 28th all-time in the Pac-12, and his 241 career blocks were fifth all-time. He also ranked in the top-10 in various categories within Utah's program history.
In the 2023-24 season, Carlson led his team in scoring for the third consecutive year, averaging 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He notably scored 40 points against Oregon State, becoming the first Ute since 1997 to achieve this feat. The previous season, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, ranking second in the Pac-12 for blocks and achieving a 22-game double-digit scoring streak.
Carlson's signing with the Raptors marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his basketball career, reflecting his perseverance and skill on the court.