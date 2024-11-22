Utes in the NBA: Branden Carlson Signs with Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed former Utah basketball star Branden Carlson to a one-year deal, solidifying his spot on the roster for the upcoming season. The contract, valued at $1 million represents an important milestone for Carlson, who has been working his way up through the G-League.
Carlson joined OKC from Raptors 905, Toronto’s G-League affiliate, where he showcased his versatility and skill in just three games. The seven-footer averaged an impressive 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, demonstrating his ability to impact both ends of the court.
A product of the University of Utah, Carlson built a legacy as one of the program’s all-time greats. During his collegiate career, he became the Runnin’ Utes’ all-time leader in blocks (241) and games played (146), while also finishing in the top five in defensive rebounds (618) and scoring (1,892 points). His growth as a scorer, particularly in his final two seasons, caught the attention of scouts and made him a viable candidate for the NBA.
Carlson’s signing comes at a critical time for the Thunder, who are dealing with injuries in their frontcourt. With Chet Holmgren sidelined for at least two months and injuries to Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City needed reinforcements. Carlson’s size, defensive presence, and emerging offensive game give him a unique opportunity to contribute immediately.
For Carlson, this deal represents more than just a roster spot—it’s a chance to prove he belongs in the NBA. If he can capitalize on the minutes available due to injuries, he could turn this one-year deal into a longer-term role with the Thunder or elsewhere in the league.