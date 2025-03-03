WATCH: Utah's Maty Wilke overtime buzzer-beater vs. BYU
Maty Wilke etched her name into BYU-Utah basketball history with a spectacular buzzer-beater that sealed a thrilling 76-73 overtime win for the Utes over their rivals on Saturday at the Huntsman Center. Her half-court bank shot delivered a dramatic end to a game filled with intensity and unpredictability.
Utah entered the matchup as the clear favorite, holding firm to the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Big 12 tournament. Meanwhile, BYU, struggling through a three-game losing streak and sitting in the bottom quarter of the Big 12 standings, was expected to fall short. However, the Cougars, led by standout freshman Delaney Gibb, nearly pulled off a stunning upset.
Gibb's performance was nothing short of remarkable. She scored 36 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and added five assists, two steals, and a block to her stat line. Her five three-pointers demonstrated her scoring prowess and solidified her status as a strong contender for Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Even in defeat, Gibb's talent shone brightly, nearly carrying the Cougars to victory.
The game came down to the wire, with BYU having chances to win at the end of both regulation and overtime. However, Gibb's late turnover opened the door for Wilke's heroics.
The Utes will now turn their attention to the Big 12 tournament, where they will face the winner of Texas Tech and Kansas on March 6. Wilke’s unforgettable shot provides Utah with momentum heading into postseason play, adding a new chapter to the storied rivalry.