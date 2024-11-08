WBB: Utah coasts to 86-46 win over Weber State
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team secured their second victory with a commanding 86-46 win over Weber State, showcasing a strong start to their season. Head coach Lynne Roberts’ squad demonstrated both offensive and defensive strength, positioning themselves well to start the season.
The Utes started the game with a powerful stand, limiting Weber State to bad looks due to outstanding defense. However, the second half presented some challenges as the team’s defensive intensity dipped. But overall, Utah’s early lead ensured a comfortable win over Weber State.
Maye Toure led the Utes with 22 points. Her performance was complemented by Gianna Kneepkens with 15 points, Kennady McQueen with 13, and Ines Vieira with 12, as the only Utah players in double figures.
Rose Bubakar and Margarita Satini led the Wildcats with 10 points each. Weber State shot 19-of-50 from the field (38%) on the night.
Vieira made a significant impact, especially on the defensive end, where her tenacity led to three steals. Her playmaking abilities shined through as she contributed eight assists and efficiently scored 12 points. Vieira’s knack for pushing the pace and setting up scoring opportunities adds another layer to Utah’s offense.
Toure is proving to be a key addition to the Utes’ lineup, fitting seamlessly into Roberts’ rotation. Her versatility allows her to play both inside and on the perimeter, where she demonstrated her shooting range. Toure’s ability to move the ball and assist teammates, including a well-timed pass to Kneepkens, further highlights her all-around skills.
The Utes look to continue their momentum as they face Northwestern next week on Big Ten Network.