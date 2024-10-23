What Utah's Craig Smith said at Big 12 Basketball Tipoff
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith represented his team at the Big 12's Basketball Media Day in Kansas City, expressing excitement about the upcoming season and the challenges of joining a new conference. The Utes, moving over from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, are looking to build on a 22-15 record from last year and take on the nation’s best basketball competition. Coach Smith made it clear how thrilled both he and his players are to be part of what he considers the strongest men’s basketball conference in the country.
Smith acknowledged the respect the Big 12 has garnered over the years, particularly with its dominance in the national rankings. Entering the season, 31% of the teams in the conference are ranked in the top 10, a testament to the strength and depth of talent in the league. For Smith, this is an exciting challenge that aligns with his team’s mentality of embracing competition and working to earn respect.
"Obviously, the league is so good," Smith noted. "When you have five teams ranked in the -- and I've seen various polls where I think we've had nine or ten in the top 25. But it's a physical, rugged league and you know that you've got to play with physicality. You've got to have strength. We've always recruited to size."
However, the Utes face a rebuilding phase. Smith highlighted the significant roster turnover, with only 31% of scoring and 30% of minutes played returning from last year’s squad. With nine new players in the program, the Utes are looking to develop chemistry quickly. Smith spoke positively about the team’s connectivity and togetherness, noting that despite the new faces, the players have bonded well both on and off the court. He expressed confidence in his team’s potential to rise above preseason expectations.
Why Utes fans will soon find it hard to support the Utah Jazz
One major topic discussed during the media day was the grueling travel schedule that comes with competing in the expanded Big 12. With games spread across various time zones, including trips to West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Central Florida, the logistics of traveling will be a unique challenge for the Utes. Smith emphasized the importance of being strategic with travel plans, balancing recovery and preparation to ensure the team is in the best position to succeed. He also mentioned the advantage Utah has with its home court, particularly its altitude, which can pose a challenge for visiting teams.
"It's the same for everybody," Smith said. "A little bit more for us when you're in the mountain time zone going to the east versus when you're in the middle of the country. But they have to do the same with us and come out and play with us and play at altitude, and there's some things that go along with that. At the end of the day, we're a no-excuse program. We're going to put our guys in the best position to succeed in all facets. And so we're working through that all right now, but certainly it's another unique challenge."
A key player to watch this season is Lawson Lovering, a 7-footer who Smith believes is primed for a breakout year. Lovering, who transferred to Utah before last season, has made significant strides in his game during the offseason. Smith praised Lovering’s work ethic, versatility, and leadership, noting that he’s a player everyone enjoys playing alongside. While his role will expand with the departure of Brendan Charleston, Lovering’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet, as he excels defensively and has a high basketball IQ.
"Lawson is an amazing person," Smith added. "He's a really good player. I thought he made tremendous strides this summer and this fall. Our new assistant coach Josh Eilert who was the interim head coach at West Virginia last year coaches our big guys, and he's done a tremendous job with him. Lawson has just a tremendous attitude, an attitude that craves improvement. He really wants to be good.
"But we just talked about this with our team, Lawson cares about one thing: He wants to win. He's a high achiever. I thought he's really taken the next step. He is moving way better. He is becoming a better athlete. A lot stronger. He's very, very physical. I expect him to score more for us and take a big step forward."
As for recruiting, Smith discussed how joining the Big 12 has influenced their approach. Competing in such a physical and competitive league requires recruiting players who can match the toughness and intensity of Big 12 basketball. The emphasis has been on size, strength, and skill, traits that are essential to success in what Smith calls "big-boy basketball." The Utes are preparing for a demanding season but remain focused on building a team capable of competing with the best.
Utah is entering a new chapter in its basketball journey under Smith, ready to face the rigors of the Big 12 with optimism and determination. With a revamped roster, an eager coaching staff, and a strong sense of unity, the Utes are poised to make their mark in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.