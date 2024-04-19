BREAKING: Utah star guard Deivon Smith enters name into transfer portal
After just one season at Utah, point guard Deivon Smith has decided to test the transfer portal waters.
Smith came to Utah via Georgia Tech, and had the best season of his career in every aspect of the game. He averaged career highs in points with 13.3 per game, rebounds per game with 6.3, assists per game with 7.1 and also shot a career best 46.7% from the field, 40.8% from three, and 67.7% from the free throw line. On top of his career year, he also broke Jason Kidd's record for most triple doubles in a single season.
However, the move had been rumored for a month or so, and NIL is clearly a factor. According to Alex Markham of Rivals, Smith is hoping to secure about $600-750k in NIL money. Markham also revealed via social media that Utah's offer came in at $500k.
The Runnin' Utes would obviously love to have Smith back, but they will certainly need to hit the transfer portal hard in case he doesn't.